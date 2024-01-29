Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 5.3%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. 2,244,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,496,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Further Reading

