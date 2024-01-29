Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 6%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
Qurate Retail Trading Down 6.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.