Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 6%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

