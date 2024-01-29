Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.91 and its 200 day moving average is $192.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

