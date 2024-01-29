Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 1.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.95. 493,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $267.97. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

