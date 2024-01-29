Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 3,883 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.33. 7,227,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,843,463. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

