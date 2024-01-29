Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $377.86. 849,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,353. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.22 and its 200-day moving average is $341.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $392.73. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.22.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

