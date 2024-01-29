Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Buys $250,950.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,920 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $156,948.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,306 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $196,684.14.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

DMLP stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 79,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,183. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $1.0079 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dorchester Minerals

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.