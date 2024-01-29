First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 168,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 189,372 shares.The stock last traded at $51.31 and had previously closed at $51.17.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
