First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 168,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 189,372 shares.The stock last traded at $51.31 and had previously closed at $51.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

