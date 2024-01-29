SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 77,153 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 54,931 shares.The stock last traded at $216.73 and had previously closed at $216.67.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

