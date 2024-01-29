Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Update

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 197,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 39,637 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Princeton Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. Princeton Bancorp has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $213.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.62.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

