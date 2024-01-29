Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 102,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Boxlight Trading Up 1.2 %

Boxlight stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.91. 8,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.90). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Boxlight by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boxlight by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boxlight by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Boxlight from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boxlight

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.