Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 102,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Boxlight Trading Up 1.2 %
Boxlight stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.91. 8,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.90). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Boxlight from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
