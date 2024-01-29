Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $106.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,618. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

