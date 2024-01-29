Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $29.12. 340,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,258. The stock has a market cap of $936.79 million, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 314.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,812 shares in the company, valued at $13,494,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,812 shares in the company, valued at $13,494,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,585,000 shares of company stock worth $64,997,450. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after buying an additional 160,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after buying an additional 144,697 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after buying an additional 60,628 shares during the period.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

