Short Interest in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Grows By 10.2%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.10. 102,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,469. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $814.32 million, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJRI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CL King dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

