BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 21.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BIMI Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ BIMI traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.85. 17,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,663. BIMI has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.
BIMI (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. BIMI had a negative net margin of 94.58% and a negative return on equity of 133.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BIMI
About BIMI
BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.
