BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 21.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BIMI traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.85. 17,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,663. BIMI has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

BIMI (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. BIMI had a negative net margin of 94.58% and a negative return on equity of 133.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BIMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BIMI by 521.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

