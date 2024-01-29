First County Bank CT Has $775,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First County Bank CT increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in KLA were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 867,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,925,000 after buying an additional 77,021 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $597.69. 518,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $569.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.63. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $658.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

