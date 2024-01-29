Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 19,231 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.11.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.15 on Monday, reaching $189.40. The stock had a trading volume of 97,982,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,572,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.25. The stock has a market cap of $602.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

