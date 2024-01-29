Metis Global Partners LLC Has $10.29 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.5% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.62. 8,724,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,786,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $257.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

