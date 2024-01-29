Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $100.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

OMC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.