Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,440 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $160,000.

FPE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 824,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,323. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

