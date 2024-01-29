The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $63.57. 2,717,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,940,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

