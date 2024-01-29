First County Bank CT Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First County Bank CT raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 809,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.