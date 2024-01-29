James J. Burns & Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

James J. Burns & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $60.45. 521,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.