Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,150 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,826,000 after buying an additional 509,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,096,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,887,000 after buying an additional 494,118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $50.70. 2,354,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,732. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

