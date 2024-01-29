Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.71. 3,588,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382,669. The stock has a market cap of $366.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.