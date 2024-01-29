Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $17.93 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 191,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,792 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $822,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $366.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.