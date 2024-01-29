CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Trimmed by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.32. 4,899,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,631,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

