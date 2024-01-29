Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.93. 3,820,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,589,790. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.92 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.28.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

