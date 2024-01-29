Oder Investment Management LLC Buys 4,003 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 145,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $677,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 183,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.27. 483,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

