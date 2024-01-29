Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for approximately 26.9% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Five Below worth $83,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,794,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 83.6% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,947,000 after buying an additional 520,724 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,514,000 after acquiring an additional 353,370 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.46. The company had a trading volume of 491,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,164. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.25 and its 200-day moving average is $184.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

