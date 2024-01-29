Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Trimmed by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 3.6% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.14. 13,820,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,251,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $113.95.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

