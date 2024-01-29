Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Bread Financial makes up about 1.5% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Bread Financial worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BFH stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.61. 636,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

