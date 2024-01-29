indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Acquired by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. indie Semiconductor makes up 20.4% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.73% of indie Semiconductor worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

Insider Activity

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,054,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,054,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $358,191.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,516.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,718 shares of company stock worth $2,227,191. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. 1,009,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,639. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 65.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.