Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.19. 239,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,883. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.47.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

