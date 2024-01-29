DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) is P.A.W. Capital Corp’s 4th Largest Position

P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. DocGo accounts for approximately 8.6% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in DocGo were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. 247,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $369.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.90. DocGo Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

DocGo Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

