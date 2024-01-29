Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) is Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 924.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,924 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises 11.4% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 993.0% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,098,000 after acquiring an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 883.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 354,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,857,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 23,523.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 300,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,192,000 after buying an additional 298,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,071.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,521,000 after buying an additional 297,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 892.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,559,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

RYH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.94. 59,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $248.94 and a 52-week high of $304.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

