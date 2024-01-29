Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.8% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $259,275,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after buying an additional 2,254,112 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.98. 2,579,614 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

