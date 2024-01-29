Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 275,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,156. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

