Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alibaba Group (BABA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA):

1/19/2024 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $150.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Alibaba Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,993,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,251,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $4,175,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $2,211,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after buying an additional 310,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

