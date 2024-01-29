Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,525 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 151,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP remained flat at $20.45 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 845,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,169. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

