Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 55,375 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.7% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 673,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 244,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

