Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.55.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,396,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,942,500. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

