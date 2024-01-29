Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 0.5 %

NUE traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,377. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.39.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

