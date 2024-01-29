Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:STZ traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $248.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,412. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.46.
Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.
Insider Activity
In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
