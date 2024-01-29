First County Bank CT Buys 616 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

