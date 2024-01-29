iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,135. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

