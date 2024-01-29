First County Bank CT Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First County Bank CT lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.6% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

PM stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.56. 2,962,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

