iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Cut by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.06. 748,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,265. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

