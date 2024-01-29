Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,807. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

