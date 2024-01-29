Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 10,179 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 196.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 179,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 119,106 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 82,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFLV traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 116,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,409. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

